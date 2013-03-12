LONDON, March 12 British Land raised
close to 1 billion pounds ($1.49 billion) for new investments
and developments on Tuesday via a 493 million pound share
placement and the sale of an office block in London's City
financial district.
The company placed 89.7 million new ordinary shares at 550
pence each, representing 9.99 percent of its existing share
capital.
It intends to use 213 million pounds to fund recent
acquisitions and 150 million for deals in advanced negotiations.
The company also said it sold Ropemaker Place, a
593,000-square-foot office block whose tenants include the Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, for 472 million pounds to a consortium
led by AXA Real Estate. It intends to use the proceeds to fund
developments.
British Land said its decision to raise cash was driven by a
"clear acceleration in the flow of opportunities" that it had
seen in the office and retail sectors in recent months.
"Many of these opportunities are being driven by structural
changes, as institutions reconfigure their property holdings and
smaller competitors look to exit the UK market," it said.
"In addition, the company believes that vendors are showing
an increasing realism around values, with access to finance
continuing to constrain many buyers."
The company said it expects the investments to enhance
future growth in earnings and returns, and to be earnings
accretive on an annualised basis within 12 months once the
capital had been deployed.
British Land's announcement comes after rival mall owner
Intu Properties launched plans to raise cash from
shareholders to fund a 250.5 million pound deal to buy the
Midsummer Place shopping centre in Milton Keynes, south England.
Property investors in Europe are casting an eye on riskier
assets and are keen to spend after years of caution as concerns
over the euro zone ebb, property consultant CBRE said last week.