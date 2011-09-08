* Oversubscribed placement originally launched at $200m
LONDON, Sept 8 British Land , the
second-largest UK real estate investment trust (REIT), closed a
$480 million US private placement bond issue, taking the total
funds it has raised since May to $860 million, it said on
Thursday.
It is the largest US private placement by a UK REIT,
involving 12 investors and a range of maturities between 7 and
15 years.
UK property companies are looking to alternative sources of
funding to capitalise on the fall in the value of real estate
outside so-called prime locations since the credit crisis and on
a shortage of high-quality offices in central London.
"For any of the UK REITS, diversifying their source of
funding is a positive," said Mike Bessell, a property analyst at
Evolution Securities.
"Traditional large lenders to the sector in the UK such as
RBS and Lloyds are reducing their exposure."
Other property companies to announce bond issues this year
are Great Portland Estates and Derwent London .
The oversubscribed placement, originally launched at $200
million, takes the company's weighted average debt maturity and
interest rate, including share of joint ventures and fund debt,
to 9.7 years and 4.8 percent respectively, British Land said.
RBS and HSBC acted as joint agents and hedge co-ordinators,
and Lloyds provided hedge underwriting and syndication.
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by David Hulmes)