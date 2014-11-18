BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
Nov 18 British Land Company Plc :
* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 6.2 percent to 155 million stg
* Underlying pbt +6.2% to £155 million; ifrs pbt of £1,043 million (h1 2013/14 £422 million)
* Epra nav +11.8% to 769 pence; ifrs net assets at £8.0 billion (31 march 2014 £7.1 billion)
* Quarterly dividend of 6.92 pence; bringing half year to 13.84 pence (+2.5%)
* Ontinued outperformance versus ipd: all property total returns +50 bps; capital returns +70 bps
* Expect investment activity to be weighted to disposals over year
* Ceo - we feel well positioned for future
* Ceo - some risks remain, notably uk general election next year along with economic conditions in continental europe
* Expect london to remain strong, particularly in offices where demand overall is above long-term average, vacancy rates are low and pipeline of new space remains constrained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7