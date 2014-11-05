Nov 5 British Land Company Plc

* Statement regarding the Leadenhall building

* Two steel bolts have recently broken on Leadenhall building, British Land and Oxford Properties' asset at 122 Leadenhall Street in city of London

* No one was injured in either incident and there is no risk to structural integrity of building

* Full investigation is being conducted by contractor Laing o'Rourke and structural engineers Arup