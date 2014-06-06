June 6 In the last nine months, British
recruitment company Hays Plc has placed more architects
in new jobs than it managed in the previous three years.
The country's largest recruitment company by revenue is
seizing on a shortage of skilled architects and construction
engineers to fill gaps exposed by a recovering housing market,
as the UK economy grows at its quickest in more than six years.
"There is a real skill shortage in design, in
infrastructure, in architecture," Hays Chief Financial Officer
Paul Venables said. "There's simply not enough people around."
British employers are planning to hire at the fastest rate
since the early days of the financial crisis, a recent survey by
the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development revealed.
A familiar pattern has emerged: employers spent less on
training temporary staff during the financial crisis, resulting
in a dearth of qualified candidates now that vacancies are
opening up.
The shortage also allows employees to be more discerning
when it comes to salaries - good news for recruitment companies'
profit margins, as more people are willing to switch jobs and
employers pay fatter commissions.
With Britain's broad-based economic recovery creating demand
for skilled professionals, the shortage of qualified workers
could last from three to five years, according to estimates from
Hays and competitor Robert Walters Plc.
Some analysts argue, however, that higher salaries and
better jobs will also lure back qualified personnel who were
forced into temporary employment during the downturn. In other
words, they say fears of a skills shortage are overblown.
For now, Hays' greater focus on building and property has
given it an edge over competitors. Construction, which accounts
for just over 6 percent of the British economy, grew for the
13th consecutive month in May.
The company, which has a market capitalisation of 2.2
billion pounds ($3.7 billion), says the last six months has
delivered the sharpest pickup in permanent hiring for 20 years.
Of 21 analysts covering Hays, 14 have a "buy" or "strong
buy" rating on a stock that has gained 72 percent in the last 12
months. Hays trades at 19.6 times forward earnings, higher than
the median of 17.5 times for seven selected recruiters, Thomson
Reuters data shows.
But as employers seek more lawyers, accountants and IT
professionals, bigger gains could be saved for those recruitment
companies with an emphasis on permanent hiring - unlike Hays,
which typically generates more than half of its net fees from
temporary jobs.
Hans Pluijgers of brokerage Kepler Cheuvreux is one of seven
analysts with a "hold" rating on Hays' stock. But he has a "buy"
rating on Michael Page International, a competitor whose
stock has gained 22 percent in the past 12 months.
"I see high operational leverage potential for Michael Page,
due to the fact they're more focused on permanent placements,"
Pluijgers said.
Michael Page should be trading at 485.34 pence, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine's intrinsic valuation model, which
takes analysts' five-year estimates and maps the growth
trajectory over a longer period.
The stock closed on Thursday at 463.6 pence.
'RIDE THE WAVE'
Robert Walters, the veteran chief executive of the company
that bears his name, said he believed that an increase in profit
margins for the industry was just beginning to gather pace.
"I expect we'll see it over the next year for sure," he
said, forecasting that margins at the company would improve by 3
to 5 percentage points this year.
Total pay growth in the UK, including bonuses, caught up
with inflation this year for the first time since 2010, data
from the Office for National Statistics shows.
An increase in permanent salaries in Britain accelerated in
April to reach its highest level since July 2007, with engineers
the most sought-after professionals, a report released in May by
the Recruitment & Employment Confederation and KPMG showed.
Andy Smith, analyst at brokerage Charles Stanley Securities,
said recruitment companies would "ride the wave" of rising
salaries by deriving higher net fee incomes for placing people
in permanent jobs.
Some analysts caution that the shortage might blow over.
Hector Forsythe, head of research at Oriel Securities, said the
promise of higher salaries would drive people in low-paid
temporary work back to their areas of specialisation.
"A lot of people have gone out of the construction sector,
for instance, in the downturn," he said. "Some of those will be
lured back in by higher salaries. They haven't evaporated."
Banking, often one of the first sectors to stir after a
financial crisis, has been much slower to recover this time
around, due in part to prolonged hiring freezes at several big
investment banks.
But even this is beginning to change: the latest monthly
report by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation and KPMG,
released on Friday, said that accounting and financial
professionals had overtaken engineers in May as the most coveted
employees.
"There are still a number of investment banks with hiring
freezes, so it's not translated yet," said David O'Brien,
analyst at brokerage Shore Capital.
($1 = 0.5969 British Pounds)
(Editing by Robin Paxton)