March 31 British Telecommunications Plc
* BT issues bond for internal financing
* British Telecommunications Plc , a wholly owned subsidiary
of BT Group Plc, will today issue a floating rate Eurobond due
2019 with a notional value of £3,729,026,452 to a BT Group
company
* Bond maturity remains 2019
* New bond replaces bond issued in march 2013 of notional
value £3,708,905,629
* Bond issue solely for internal financing & has no effect
on net or gross debt position of bt group or parent company
London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: