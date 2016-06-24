VIENNA, June 24 Britain's decision to leave the
European Union will not immediately have a strong effect on the
European steel industry, the chairman of the World Steel
Association said on Friday.
"There is no massive direct impact to be expected for the
European steel industry in the short term," Wolfgang Eder, who
heads the trade group and is also chief executive of Austria's
Voestalpine, said in a statement.
However, changes in exchange rates could shift the
international balance of power within the hard-pressed sector,
he added.
"A significant depreciation of the euro would be a clear
negative scenario, as this would make Europe an even more
attractive region for exports from China and other regions,"
Eder said.
