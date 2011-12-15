LONDON Dec 15 Scottish singer-songwriter Emeli
Sande on Thursday won the Critics' Choice Award organised by
the BRITs to honour up-and-coming music stars.
Previous winners have included Jessie J, Ellie Goulding and
Adele, whose second album "21" is set to be this year's global
top seller.
"To win a BRIT Award so early in my career is beyond a dream
come true," said Sande, who decided to drop her first name Adele
and use to her middle name instead after Adele's rise to fame.
"I am overwhelmed to be the recipient of such a prestigious
award."
The other two shortlisted artists for the prize, which has
helped young artists gain wider media attention, were runner-up
Maverick Sabre and third-placed Michael Kiwanuka.
Sande, in her early 20s, began her career in music writing
songs for other artists including Chipmunk, Professor Green and
Tinie Tempah.
She rose to public prominence in 2009 when she featured on
the song "Diamond Rings" by Chipmunk.
"Heaven," the first single from Sande's upcoming debut
album "Our Version of Events," hit shelves in August and went
to No. 2 in the British singles charts.
Sande recently performed on tour and is currently supporting
Coldplay across Britain and Europe. "Our Version of Events" is
released is set to be released in February, 2012.
