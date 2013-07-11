UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, July 11 A planned merger between soft drink makers Britvic and A.G. Barr collapsed on Thursday after Britvic rejected a fresh proposal from its smaller rival, which now said it was abandoning the deal.
A.G. Barr said following Britain's competition watchdog decision to clear the merger in July, it had made a revised proposal to Britvic which was on more favourable terms for Britvic shareholders than a previous one.
"The Board of Britvic has rejected this proposal. As a result A.G. Barr confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for Britvic," A.G. Barr said in a statement.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources