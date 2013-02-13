UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Feb 13 Britvic PLC : * Barr(a.g.) plc - merger update * Merger with a.g. barr has now lapsed and Britvic confirms that the scheme
will not proceed * A.g. barr,britvic will make a further joint announcement following their
combined review of the oft's full decision * Source text
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources