LONDON, July 24 Britvic Plc
* Q3 revenue 329.5 million stg
* Q3 group revenue was £329.5m, an increase of 4.1% on a
comparable basis (reported +5.3%)
* Q3 volume was up 5.8%
* Gb revenue increased 4.6%, driven by carbonates revenue
growth of 10.4%
* France revenue increased 5.6% 2 , underpinned by both
volume and arp growth
* Ireland comparable revenue declined 2.5% 1 , with volume
up 1.0%
* Full year ebit now expected to be towards top end of £148m
to £156m range guidance
* Early trading in q4 is in line with our expectations
