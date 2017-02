LONDON Oct 18 Britvic PLC : * FY group revenue of £1,256.4M, a decline of 0.8% at a constant exchange rate * Revenue declined 2.6% at the actual exchange rate * Product recall impacted group revenue growth by approximately 2% * The board is confident of delivering its expectations for the full year * Q4 group revenue declined by 1.9% on a constant exchange rate and 4.9% on an