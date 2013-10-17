Oct 17 Britvic PLC : * Q4 group revenue up 12.8% (15.9% actual exchange rate) to £366.4M * FY group revenue growth of 4.4% (5.2% aer) to £1,321.9M * Fruit shoot market share in gb back to pre-recall levels and ahead in France

and The Netherlands * Significant pricing growth of 5.4%, with all business units in growth * Operating profit expected to be slightly above the top end of the £125M to