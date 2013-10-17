Oct 17 Britvic PLC : * Q4 group revenue up 12.8% (15.9% actual exchange rate) to £366.4M * FY group revenue growth of 4.4% (5.2% aer) to £1,321.9M * Fruit shoot market share in gb back to pre-recall levels and ahead in France
and The Netherlands * Significant pricing growth of 5.4%, with all business units in growth * Operating profit expected to be slightly above the top end of the £125M to
UPDATE 2-Zalando buys streetwear retailer Kickz, outlook dents shares
BERLIN, March 1 Germany's Zalando announced the acquisition of streetwear retailer Kickz on Wednesday, bolstering its plans to shift from being a pure fashion e-commerce player to becoming a provider of logistics, technology and marketing to key brands.
UPDATE 2-Russia's Evraz meets forecasts with 7 pct rise in 2016 core earnings
MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's No.2 steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday its core earnings rose 7 percent in 2016, benefiting from a rebound in steel prices and an improving domestic economy.