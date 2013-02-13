LONDON Feb 13 Britain's consumer affairs watchdog has referred the merger between British soft drinks firms Britvic and A.G. Barr to the Competition Commission for further investigation.

The deal, approved by shareholders and expected to go through by analysts, could create one of Europe's biggest drinks firms.

Britvic produces PepsiCo Inc's brands such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew Energy and 7UP in Britain and Ireland, as well as products like Robinsons squash and Tango. A.G. Barr's most famous brand is Irn-Bru, dubbed Scotland's national drink.