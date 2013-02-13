UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Feb 13 Britain's consumer affairs watchdog has referred the merger between British soft drinks firms Britvic and A.G. Barr to the Competition Commission for further investigation.
The deal, approved by shareholders and expected to go through by analysts, could create one of Europe's biggest drinks firms.
Britvic produces PepsiCo Inc's brands such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew Energy and 7UP in Britain and Ireland, as well as products like Robinsons squash and Tango. A.G. Barr's most famous brand is Irn-Bru, dubbed Scotland's national drink.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources