July 11 Soft drink maker Britvic Plc said the impact of its recall of Robinsons Fruit Shoot and Fruit Shoot Hydro packs last week would be greater than previously estimated and that its full-year results would be at the lower end of market expectations.

Britvic said it was unable to speedily resolve the issue regarding faulty new design caps, which led to the recall, despite its ongoing investigations. It would use an alternative cap for the packs and start to resupply customers in six weeks.

The company, whose own brands include Tango and J2O soft drinks, said the recall would cut between 15 million pounds ($23.24 million) and 25 million pounds from profit before tax for the current and next financial years.

The company said last week that it expected the recall to cut profit before tax by 1 million pounds to 5 million pounds for the current fiscal year.

Britvic, which also produces and sells PepsiCo Inc's brands such as Pepsi and 7UP in Britain and Ireland, said it continued to be affected by poor weather and weak demand in the UK.

Shares in Britvic, which have lost 5 percent value since the recall, closed at 300.2 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.6454 British pounds) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)