BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
LONDON May 21 British soft drinks group Britvic posted a 13.5 percent rise in first half operating profit and said its Fruit Shoot roll-out in the United States had now gone nationwide.
The group, which makes drinks such as Robinsons squash, Fruit Shoot and Tango, as well as PepsiCo brands Pepsi and 7UP in Britain and Ireland, on Wednesday said operating profit for the 28 weeks to April 13 had risen to 59 million pounds, slightly ahead of consensus forecasts of 57.67 million.
First half revenue rose 4.7 percent to 670.7 million pounds ($1.13 billion), with volumes up 3.9 percent. Britvic said it remained on track to post annual operating profit of 148 million to 156 million pounds for 2014. ($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Sarah Young)
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7