UPDATE 3-Barclays surprise capital boost triggers pension concerns
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)
LONDON Nov 27 Britvic PLC : * FY revenue fell 0.8 percent to 1.26 billion STG * Group profit before tax 84.4 mln stg vs 105.1 in 2011 * EBITA of £115.6M including costs associated with the fruit shoot recall of
£16.9M * Full year dividend maintained at prior year level of 17.7P per share
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)
LONDON, Feb 23 Most European investment bankers received smaller bonuses in 2016 as their employers cut costs and sought to meet shareholder demands for a greater share of profits.
LONDON, Feb 23 Kaz Minerals, a copper company focused on large scale, low-cost open pit mining in Kazakhstan, said on Thursday its earnings had surged as it brought new output online against a wider backdrop of tightening supply that has boosted prices.