UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
Jan 27 Britvic Plc
* Q1 revenue fell 0.4 percent to 304.3 million stg
* Remain confident of delivering ebit in previously stated guidance range of £164m to £173m
* Gb revenue declined 1.4%, in a notably more competitive promotional environment
* Ireland revenue increased 2.8%, driven by both volume and arp growth
* France revenue increased 2.3%, with an arp decline of 0.4% offset by a volume increase of 2.6%
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.