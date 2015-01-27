Jan 27 Britvic Plc

* Q1 revenue fell 0.4 percent to 304.3 million stg

* Remain confident of delivering ebit in previously stated guidance range of £164m to £173m

* Gb revenue declined 1.4%, in a notably more competitive promotional environment

* Ireland revenue increased 2.8%, driven by both volume and arp growth

* France revenue increased 2.3%, with an arp decline of 0.4% offset by a volume increase of 2.6%