LONDON Nov 26 British soft drinks group Britvic
posted a nearly 18 percent rise in full-year operating
profit, ahead of its own expectations, helped by higher revenue
and cost-savings.
The Robinsons squash maker said on Wednesday that operating
profit for the year was 158.1 million pounds, up 17.6 percent,
and ahead of its guidance range of 148 million to 156 million.
Revenues slipped markedly in the fourth quarter but were up
2.4 percent to 1.34 billion pounds for the full year, with both
growth in both volume and prices. Improved cost savings also
helped boost annual profits.
