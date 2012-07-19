* Q3 rev down about 5 pct

* Lowers capex outlook for 2012 to 50 mln stg from 70 mln stg

* Also expects to cut capex outlook for 2013

* Capex outlook cut raises likelihood of retaining div - analysts (Adds analyst quotes, details; updates share movement)

July 19 British soft drinks maker Britvic Plc , which has grappled with the recall of its popular children's drinks, said it expects to lower capital expenditure for this year and the next to retain cash.

Shares in the company, which also reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, rose as much as 3 percent in early trade.

Britvic recalled packs of its Robinsons Fruit Shoot and Fruit Shoot Hydro drinks in the UK and France over faulty new design caps earlier this month.

The recall would cut between 15 million pounds ($23.4 million) and 25 million pounds from its profit before tax across the current and next fiscal years, the company said last week.

Britvic, which also produces and sells PepsiCo Inc's brands such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew Energy and 7UP in Britain and Ireland, said on Thursday it expected 2012 capital expenditure to be 50 million pounds, down from the 70 million pounds it previously estimated.

"The resulting improved cash flow is clearly helpful and makes us even more confident that 2012 dividend won't be reduced materially," Citi Investment Research analyst Andrea Pistacchi said.

The company also said it was reviewing its plans for 2013 and expected to lower its previous outlook for capital expenditure, including the deferral of a new Fruit Shoot line in France until 2014 at the earliest.

"In the foreseeable future, our resources will be fully focused on re-establishing Fruit Shoot in the market as soon as possible." Chief Executive Paul Moody said.

Shares in the company, whose own brands include Tango and J2O, have shed about 10 percent since the company said it would recall its Fruit Shoot brands.

The stock was up about 2 percent at 290.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 0923 GMT. They touched a high of 294.7 pence earlier in the session. ($1 = 0.6401 British pounds) (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro and Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)