LONDON Oct 23 British soft drinks group Britvic
said accelerated cost savings meant annual operating
profit would be slightly ahead of the top of its guidance range,
despite a fall in sales in its fourth quarter.
In July the maker of Robinsons squash and Tango soft drinks
had said it expected full-year operating profit would be towards
the top end of its guided range of 148 million pounds ($237
million) to 156 million pounds.
The upgrade came despite the group saying on Thursday weaker
summer weather in the three months to Sept. 28 and strong
comparative numbers had seen revenue fall 4 percent to 344.2
million pounds.
That followed a 4.1 percent sales rise in its third quarter.
"We anticipate that the prevailing challenging market
conditions will continue for some time. Nevertheless, we look
forward with confidence to further earnings growth in 2015,"
said Chief Executive Simon Litherland.
Full year revenue increased by 2.4 percent to 1.34 billion
pounds, with both volume and price growth.
Britvic, which also makes and sells PepsiCo brands
such as Pepsi and 7UP in Britain, rejected an all-share merger
proposal from smaller rival AG Barr in July 2013 in
favour of a cost-cutting drive aimed at funding expansion.
The group has since started selling its Fruit Shoot
children's drink across the United States, Spain and most
recently India.
Shares in Britvic were up 1.7 percent to 646.5 pence at 0732
GMT.
The company will publish its preliminary results on November
26.
(1 US dollar = 0.6241 British pound)
