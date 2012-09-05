Sept 5 British soft drinks maker Britvic Plc confirmed it was in preliminary merger talks with smaller rival AG Barr Plc and said an agreement had been reached on certain deal terms.

Britvic shareholders will own 63 percent and AG Barr shareholders the rest of the enlarged group's share capital under a possible deal, Britvic said.

AG Barr Chief Executive Roger White would be the CEO of the combined company, the company said.