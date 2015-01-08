UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 8 Brivais Vilnis AS :
* Says in 2014 it has little less turnover than in 2013
* Says FY 2014 net profit will be over EUR 500,000 ($589,050) which is less than in 2013
* Sees 2015 turnover the same as in 2014
* Says main reason of reduction of FY 2014 turnover and net profit is unstable economic situation in Russian Federation and other CIS countries Source text: bit.ly/1Au5Dbi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8488 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources