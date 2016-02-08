Feb 8 Brixmor Property Group Inc said three of its top officers, including its chief executive, had resigned after an internal accounting review showed discrepancies in the company's financial statements.

The company's quarterly statements had been tampered with in order to show consistent growth in same-property net operating income, the New York-based real estate investment trust said.

"The board is disappointed to have learned of the conduct and lack of appropriate management supervision uncovered as a result of the Audit Committee review," Chairman John Schreiber said in a statement. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)