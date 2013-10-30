UPDATE 1-UK economy's strong growth since Brexit vote starts to slow
* Advertising giant WPP flags cautious outlook (Adds reaction, context, WPP)
Oct 30 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc , a shopping center company owned by Blackstone Group LP , rose as much as 4 percent in their market debut, valuing the real estate investment trust at about $6.1 billion.
The REIT raised $825 million on Tuesday after its initial public offering was priced at $20 per share, the mid-point of the range. Brixmor sold 41.3 million shares in the offering.
The company's shares were trading at $20.69 at 09:47 a.m. ET on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* US FDA grants orphan drug designation to Prometic's PBI-4050 drug for the treatment of alström syndrome
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will extend its scrutiny of a $2.2 billion takeover by South Africa's Sibanye Gold of the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining , Sibanye said on Friday.