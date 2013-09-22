Sept 22 Shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group
and Sinclair Broadcast Group have had a great
year to date, but could still gain another 20 percent in the
coming year and then eventually double as investors key in on
their value related to the airwaves, financial weekly Barron's
said.
As consumers pull an increasing amount of data on their
smartphones, those broadcasting airwaves are becoming more
valuable and both Nexstar and Sinclair control a large swath of
that real estate, Barron's said in its Sept. 23 edition.
Sinclair and Nexstar are not well known on Wall Street, with
market capitalizations of $2.9 billion and $1.1 billion,
Barron's said.
Nexstar shares closed on Friday at $38.55, while Sinclair
ended the day at $29.23, both on Nasdaq.