WARSAW Nov 6 Polish broadcaster TVN said on Thursday it wants to buy back shares worth up to 150 million zlotys ($44.4 million), paying 20 zlotys per share.

TVN also said it would buy up to 7.5 million or 2.14 percent of its own shares, which closed Wednesday session at 15.1 zlotys each.

TVN has already bought back 100 million zlotys' worth of its shares in the first tranche of a 500 million zloty buyback programme. It also redeemed 35 million euros ($44 million) of bonds, booking more than half of its 2014 bond buyback target. (1 US dollar = 3.3766 Polish zloty) (1 US dollar = 0.7988 euro) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)