Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 Broadcom Corp : * CEO says winding down baseband business and not pursuing sale * CFO says to reduce worldwide headcount by "additional" 2,250 employees
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
* Diebold Nixdorf planning to divest legacy Diebold business in the UK
* Diebold Nixdorf is now actively pursuing a divestiture of its legacy Diebold business in UK with a potential purchaser