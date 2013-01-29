NEW YORK Jan 29 Broadcom Corp posted
quarterly revenue at the high end of its target range as demand
improved for its chips and it announced a 10 percent increase in
its dividend.
The maker of chips used in products from television set-top
boxes to smartphones, including the Apple Inc iPhone,
said on Tuesday reported a profit of $251 million or 43 cents
per share, compared with $254 million or 45 cents per share in
the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose to $2.08 billion from $1.82 billion and
compared with Wall Street expectations for $2.07 billion
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. On Dec. 5 Broadcom,
forecast revenue in a range of $2 billion to $2.1 billion, which
was at the high end of its previous guidance range.