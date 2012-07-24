* 2nd quarter revenue $1.97 bln vs Street view $1.95 bln
* Sees higher 3rd quarter revenue
(Adds forecast, share price update)
NEW YORK, July 24 Broadcom Corp posted
second-quarter revenue that was slightly ahead of Wall Street
expectations and forecast a revenue increase in the current
quarter, sending its shares up as much as 5.9 percent in late
trading.
Broadcom, a supplier of chips for smartphones such as the
Apple Inc iPhone, forecast third-quarter revenue in a
range of $2 billion to $2.15 billion, compared with analyst
expectations for $2.107 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The maker of chips used in products ranging from consumer
electronics devices to network equipment posted a profit of $160
million, or 28 cents per share, compared with a profit of $175
million, or 31 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose to $1.97 billion from $1.8 billion, compared
with analysts' average expectation for $1.95 billion according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares rose to $32.25 in late trading after
closing at 30.77 on Nasdaq. The stock has risen 4 percent so far
this year compared with a 1 percent decline in the index
of semiconductor stocks.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; editing by Richard Chang and Andre
Grenon)