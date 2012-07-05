NEW YORK, July 5 Emulex Corp has agreed to pay Broadcom Corp a $58 million license fee in a partial settlement of patent infringement litigation.

The companies said on Thursday that the agreement would result in the dismissal of some Broadcom patent infringement claims against Emulex in the U.S. district court in Santa Ana, California.

However, litigation regarding some other Broadcom patents was not dismissed as part of the agreement.

Under the pact Emulex will receive a license to use three Broadcom patents and related families for fiber channel, a storage networking technology. Emulex will also provide certain rights to Broadcom protecting it against Emulex patent assertions.

The companies did not disclose other terms of their agreement. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)