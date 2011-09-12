* Broadcom to pay $50/shr, a 57 pct premium
* Says deal doubles its addressable network gear market
* Says deal is about new technology, not new customers
* NetLogic shares up 50 pct, Broadcom down 2.5 pct
(Adds Broadcom CEO comment, product details, updates share
prices)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Chipmaker Broadcom Corp
BRCM.O plans to buy NetLogic Microsystems Inc NETL.O for
about $3.7 billion to expand its lineup of chips used in
wireless network equipment to take advantage of growing demand
for mobile data services.
The $50-per-share deal, which represents a premium of 57
percent over NetLogic's Friday close of $31.91 on the Nasdaq,
sent NetLogic's shares soaring 50 percent on Monday. But
Broadcom shares were down 2.5 percent at $32.60 as some
investors questioned the steep premium.
(For a Breaking Views column on the deal, see:
[ID:nS1E78B0IC])
Broadcom Chief Executive Scott McGregor defended the
premium, noting that NetLogic would bring faster profit and
revenue growth and that the addition of the products to
Broadcom's lineup would double the size of the network
equipment market it can go after to about $12 billion by 2015.
"Premier assets are going to cost more than a fixer-upper,"
McGregor told Reuters. "They're a decent growth company. They
accelerate our revenue growth and increase our market
opportunity."
Broadcom already sells different types of chips to the same
network equipment makers that use NetLogic products. Broadcom
chips help direct traffic across networks while the NetLogic
chips are used to examine the type of data on the network so
that it can be processed more efficiently.
"It doesn't bring us any new customers but it brings us new
value for the customers we have," McGregor said.
He said that Broadcom would continue to look for more
acquisitions in the communications chip market.
It would cost a lot for Broadcom to build the NetLogic
technology itself, Williams Financial analyst Cody Acree said.
"It's a high premium but it's a necessary premium. NetLogic
has a huge amount potential," Acree said. "They've developed a
portfolio of products that's unique and difficult for Broadcom
to reproduce."
Shares of NetLogic rival Cavium Inc (CAVM.O) were up 5
percent at $32.47 on Monday as some investors hoped Cavium
could also attract a suitor. However, Acree said that a
stronger NetLogic could make it more difficult for Cavium to
compete.
The companies said the transaction has been approved by
their respective boards and was expected to close in the first
half of 2012.
Broadcom expects the deal to add 10 cents a share to
earnings on an adjusted basis in 2012. It kept its forecast for
third-quarter revenue of $1.9 billion to $2 billion, with
product gross margins flat to slightly higher.
Broadcom said it expects to have around $4.2 billion in
cash on hand by the end of third quarter, up from some $3.8
billion at the end of the second quarter.
In its latest quarterly report, NetLogic posted a 14.4
percent revenue increase to $98.7 million. Roughly 42 percent
of revenue depends on network equipment sales in China.
NetLogic already sells chips to Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O)
and Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA and said in May that it expects
Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N), Ericsson (ERICb.ST) and ZTE
(000063.SZ) to become major customers later this year as they
increase spending on high-speed wireless technologies.
NetLogic shares were up 50.4 percent at $47.99 on Monday
afternoon on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew, with Yinka Adegoke in New York and
Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; editing by Derek Caney,
Maureen Bavdek and Matthew Lewis)