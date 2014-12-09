(New throughout, adds details about dividend, share price,
background about forecasts and business plans)
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 9 Broadcom on
Tuesday slightly raised its outlook for fourth-quarter revenue
and increased its dividend after abandoning costly competition
against Qualcomm in baseband cellphone chips.
Analysts had expected more details on how Broadcom would
return cash to shareholders after deciding in June to exit its
money-losing cellular baseband chip business.
In a press release, Broadcom said it raised its 2015
quarterly dividend 17 percent to 14 cents per share, and it also
announced a $1 billion stock buyback authorization for next
year. Shares rose more than 1 percent in extended trade.
The company, based in Irvine, California, said it expects
fourth-quarter revenue between $2.075 billion and $2.150
billion, with the midpoint of its forecast at $2.11 billion.
In October, Broadcom said revenue in the fourth quarter
would be $2.0 billion to $2.15 billion, with the midpoint of its
forecast at $2.075 billion.
As of Tuesday, analysts on average had expected
fourth-quarter revenue of $2.064 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Broadcom have surged 34 percent since the company
said in June it was deciding how to get out of baseband
technology after falling behind in the development of 4G
technology increasingly used by carriers.
Exiting the business frees up resources to focus on the
company's better-performing networking and broadband businesses.
But having no 4G product may leave the chipmaker at a
competitive disadvantage selling its wifi chips in the
smartphone market.
Shares of Broadcom rose 1.36 percent in extended trade after
closing down 2.04 percent.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by David Gregorio)