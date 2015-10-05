BRIEF-Kellton Tech Solutions completes acquisition of Lenmar Group of Companies
* Says completed acquisition of U.S.-based Lenmar Group of companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Oct 5 European Union antitrust regulators will rule by Nov. 9 whether to clear a $37 billion bid by U.S. chipmaker Avago Technologies for rival Broadcom Corp, the biggest ever merger in the sector.
The combination of Avago, which serves the wireless and industrial markets, and Broadcom, which makes connectivity chips for Apple and Samsung Electronics smartphones, would create the third-largest semiconductor maker in the United States.
The European Commission can clear the deal with or without concessions in the preliminary review or it can open a full-scale investigation if it has serious concerns about its competitive impact. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
TOKYO, March 30 Toshiba Corp's shareholders on Thursday approved a proposal to split off the Japanese company's NAND flash memory unit, paving the way for the sale of most of its prized business.