May 28 Avago Technologies Ltd said it would buy fellow chipmaker Broadcom Corp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $37 billion.

Avago, which makes chips for the wireless and industrial markets, is offering Broadcom shareholders $17 billion in cash and Avago shares valued at $20 billion. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)