Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Wednesday:
May 28 Avago Technologies Ltd said it would buy fellow chipmaker Broadcom Corp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $37 billion.
Avago, which makes chips for the wireless and industrial markets, is offering Broadcom shareholders $17 billion in cash and Avago shares valued at $20 billion. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Mentor Graphics - On March 28, co and Siemens industry received merger control clearance from ministry of commerce of People's Republic of China