* To pay Broadcom shareholders $17 bln in cash, $20 bln in
shares
* Combined company to have annual revenue of $15 bln
* Broadcom, Avago shares slip after big rise on Wednesday
(Adds details about Silver Lake, updates share price)
By Liana B. Baker and Supantha Mukherjee
May 28 Avago Technologies Ltd agreed on
Thursday to buy Broadcom Corp for $37 billion in the
largest merger of chipmakers ever, turning a lesser known
company run by a ferocious dealmaker into one of the biggest
industry players.
Avago, which serves the wireless and industrial markets, is
offering Broadcom shareholders $17 billion in cash and Avago
shares valued at $20 billion.
Broadcom is best known for its connectivity chips, which are
used widely in smartphones made by Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
The deal is the biggest so far by Avago Chief Executive Hock
Tan, who has developed a small chipmaker into a $36 billion
company through acquisitions since taking the helm nine years
ago.
Tan, a serial deal-maker, has trimmed Avago's portfolio by
divesting units while bulking up in faster-growing areas.
The combined company, to be based in Singapore and known as
Broadcom, will be the third-largest U.S. semiconductor maker by
revenue, behind Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc.
The merger is the industry's second megadeal this year and is
unlikely to be the last, analysts said.
The $37 billion price represents a premium of about 28
percent over Broadcom's market value of $28.85 billion as of
Tuesday's close, before the Wall Street Journal reported that
the companies were in talks.
MORE DEALS?
Demand for cheaper chips and new products to power
Internet-connected gadgets is driving consolidation in the
industry.
The Avago-Broadcom deal follows NXP Semiconductors'
$11.8 billion offer to buy Freescale Semiconductor Ltd
in March. Avago had also bid for Freescale, people familiar with
the matter said at the time.
Intel has also been in talks to buy chipmaker Altera Corp
in a deal that could top $10 billion.
Until Thursday, Avago's biggest deal was for chipmaker LSI
Corp, which it bought for $6.6 billion last year.
Tan's strategy has been to look at potential targets that do
not necessarily have the best strategic fit but have
cost-cutting potential to build value.
Avago and Broadcom first spoke about a potential merger in
October 2014 but could not agree on a price, said people
familiar with the matter who are unauthorized to speak publicly
about it.
Talks heated up in April when Avago approached Broadcom
again with higher offers, and negotiations continued until the
two agreed on a deal.
Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, which is an Avago
investor and holds a board seat, worked closely with the company
to help evaluate Broadcom and structure the deal, said two
sources who are unauthorized to speak publicly about the deal.
BARGAINING CHIP
The merger will help the companies improve their bargaining
position with manufacturers.
Irvine, California-based Broadcom has been struggling to
grow as competition in the mobile chip business intensifies. The
company's revenue increased by just 1.5 percent last year.
Broadcom's shares closed down 1.5 percent at $56.25 on
Thursday, while Avago's fell 0.62 percent to $142.38.
The companies said they expected to close the deal by the
end of the first quarter of 2016 and save $750 million within 18
months. The deal has a breakup fee of $1 billion, one of the
unidentified sources said.
The new Broadcom would have annual revenue of $15 billion
and an enterprise value of $77 billion, the companies said in a
statement.
Broadcom shareholders will own about 32 percent of the
combined company. They would also have the option to choose
between various combinations of cash and stock.
Avago, which is incorporated in Singapore and also has
headquarters in San Jose, California, said it intended to fund
the cash portion of the deal by using funds from the combined
company and new debt of $9 billion.
Avago was advised by Deutsche Bank, Bank of America,
Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse.
Broadcom was advised by JPMorgan Chase, while
Evercore served as financial adviser to the Special Committee of
the board.
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is the legal
adviser to Broadcom. Broadcom co-founder Henry Nicholas was
advised by Centerview and Morrison & Forester.
(Additional reporting by Abhirup Roy Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila, Ted Kerr and Richard Chang)