March 3 Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd, the company created following the merger of Avago and Broadcom, said it would cut about 1,900 jobs across businesses globally.

Broadcom also reported a 4 percent fall in first-quarter revenue to $1.77 billion.

The company said it expects to take charges of about $650 million related to the job cuts through 2018.

Avago completed its $37 billion deal for Broadcom last month. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)