By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Broadcom's
first-quarter results beat expectations and the chipmaker said
much of its growth this year would come from selling more
components to smartphone makers.
Broadcom's quarterly earnings report pushed the chipmaker's
shares up after hours as company executives said they expect
their baseband chips to appear in upcoming handsets.
Broadcom, which sells wireless chips used in Apple's
iPhone as well lower-end devices popular in Asia,
posted first-quarter revenue of $2.01 billion, up 9.7 percent
from the year-earlier period.
"Over the course of the year, we should see additional
customers in our baseband business," Chief Executive Scott
McGregor told analysts on a conference call, of the chips that
let cellphones communicate across networks.
Apple on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter revenue
above expectations, but profit declined for the first time in a
decade and CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that Apple's growth rate
had slowed.
With investors concerned Apple's expansion may be losing
steam, shares of Broadcom had fallen about 1 percent so far in
2013, compared to a 12 percent increase in the Philadelphia
Semiconductor index.
Like its competitors, Broadcom is trying to diversify its
customer base with more sales to manufacturers including Samsung
Electronics, Apple's main rival in smartphones and
tablets.
Broadcom's chips integrating wifi and Bluetooth technology
are used in Apple's iPhone and other top-tier smartphones and
tablets.
The company makes 3G baseband chips used in less expensive
smartphones sold in Asia and other emerging markets, and it
plans to launch high-speed 4G baseband chips compatible with
more advanced networks.
"Their strategy has been to get a foothold at a major
supplier and work their way up," said Kevin Cassidy, an analyst
at Stifel Nicolaus. "Now they're expanding their footprint."
Broadcom said revenue in the second quarter would be $2.10
billion, plus or minus 4 percent.
Analysts, on average, had expected first-quarter revenue of
$1.913 billion and second-quarter revenue of $2.050 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Broadcom reported a net profit of $191 million, or 33 cents
per share, compared with a net profit of $88 million, or 15
cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per
share were 65 cents, beating the 56 cents expected by analysts.
Shares of Broadcom rose 4.76 percent in extended trade after
closing up 1.17 percent at $32.98.