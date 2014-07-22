(Rewrites with details on wind-down of baseband business)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 Broadcom Corp
said on Tuesday it is winding down its money-losing cellular
baseband chip business and cutting one-fifth of its total
workforce, instead of selling the unit.
Chief Executive Scott McGregor told analysts on a conference
call that after Broadcom said in early June it would exit
baseband and then tested the market for a possible sale, the
company decided to shut it down.
"We made the decision to pursue a wind-down, which minimizes
the ongoing losses from the business, and enables us to focus on
our core strengths that much more quickly," McGregor said.
Broadcom said it has cut 250 sales and administrative jobs
and expects to reduce worldwide headcount by another 2,250
employees. Those jobs are equivalent to about 20 percent of the
12,550 employees Broadcom cited in its 2013 annual report.
Earlier on Tuesday, Broadcom reported stronger-than-expected
adjusted second-quarter earnings and gave a third-quarter gross
margin forecast that pushed the chipmaker's stock higher.
Broadcom's connectivity chips are used widely in smartphones
including Apple's iPhones. But the company lost market share in
baseband chips and made slow progress in leading-edge 4G
technology, which is dominated by Qualcomm Inc.
The Irvine, California company is the latest chipmaker to
abandon the baseband market. Texas Instruments Inc cut
1,700 jobs in 2012 after failing to sell its mobile chip
business.
Developing baseband technology to combine with its
connectivity chips had been seen as Broadcom's response to
low-cost smartphone makers in China. Abandoning baseband will
reduce Broadcom's costs, but it may leave the chipmaker at a
competitive disadvantage.
Broadcom forecast an adjusted gross margin of 55 percent for
the third quarter, higher than the 53 percent expected by Wall
Street.
"This tells me that getting out of (baseband) was the right
news," RBC analyst Doug Freedman said of Broadcom's outlook.
Smartphone chipmakers have been adjusting as industry growth
shifts away from North America toward China and other developing
countries, where consumers favor handsets selling for under $200
rather than such top-tier devices as the iPhone.
Broadcom reported second-quarter revenue of $2.04 billion,
down 2.3 percent from the year-ago period. It said revenue in
the third quarter would be between $2.10 billion and $2.25
billion. The midpoint of its forecast is $2.175 billion.
Analysts on average had expected second-quarter revenue of
$2.05 billion and third-quarter revenue of $2.19 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the second quarter, Broadcom lost $1 million, or 0 cents
a share, compared with a loss of $251 million, or 43 cents a
share, last year. Non-GAAP earnings per share were 65 cents in
the second quarter. Analysts on average expected 61 cents.
Broadcom's stock rose 3.23 percent in extended trading after
closing up 0.31 percent at $38.75 in regular Nasdaq trade.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)