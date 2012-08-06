Aug 7 Internet communications company BroadSoft Inc reported second-quarter results above Wall Street estimates and forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations, sending its shares up 16 percent after the bell.

For the third quarter, the company forecast a revenue of between $40 million and $42 million. Analysts were expecting $39.9 million on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, net income fell to $2.4 million, or 8 cents per share, from $15.8 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company, which sells software that telecom companies use to provide voice and video services to customers, earned 33 cents per share.

Second-quarter revenue at BroadSoft, which competes with Alcatel-Lucent and Avaya Inc, was up 26 percent at $40.5 million.

Analysts expected BroadSoft to earn of 21 cents per share on revenue of $37.4 million.

BroadSoft shares were at $32.50 in trading after the bell on Monday. They had closed at $27.90 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)