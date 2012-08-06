* Second-quarter adj EPS $0.33 vs est $0.21

* Second-quarter rev $40.5 mln vs est $37.4 mln

* Shares rise 22 pct after the bell (Adds bullets, details, updates share movement)

Aug 7 BroadSoft Inc's quarterly profit easily beat analysts' estimates on strong software license sales in the Americas and Europe, and the internet communications company raised its full-year earnings forecast for the second time since February.

Shares of the company, which sells software that telecom companies use to provide voice and video services to customers, rose 22 percent to $33.95 in after-market trading.

"In Europe, we saw new demand from emerging markets and had two new tier 1 customers contribute to revenue," CEO Michael Tessler said on a call with analysts.

Revenue from Europe, Middle East and Africa, doubled to $9.8 million in the second quarter, while revenue from the Americas rose 16 percent to $27.3 million.

The company performed exceptionally well when compared with peers like Juniper Networks Inc and Acme Packet Inc , Needham & Co analyst Brent Bracelin said.

BroadSoft now expects a full-year profit of $1.30 to $1.40 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $162 million to $167 million.

It had previously forecast an adjusted profit of $1.22 to $1.32 per share and revenue of $158 million to $162 million, for 2012.

Net income fell to $2.4 million, or 8 cents per share for the second quarter, from $15.8 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company, which competes with Alcatel-Lucent and Avaya Inc, earned 33 cents per share.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $40.5 million.

Analysts expected BroadSoft to earn of 21 cents per share on revenue of $37.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The shares, which had hit a year high of $45.32 on May 3, closed at $27.90 on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)