* Offer is below what Broadspectrum rejected a year ago

* Gives Ferrovial access to lucrative immigration contract

* Target's biggest shareholder says offer is too low

* Rights advocate urges Ferrovial investors to block deal (Recasts, adds quotes, updates shares)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, Dec 7 Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial SA on Monday made a cut-price offer for the firm running Australia's controversial offshore refugee camps, seizing on the target's poor standing with investors as an opportunity for growth.

Ferrovial offered A$692 million ($508 million) in cash for Sydney-listed Broadspectrum Ltd, well short of the A$1 billion it offered a year ago in a proposal the camp operator rejected as too low.

The deal would put the Spanish conglomerate in line for a five-year immigration detention contract, widely expected to be worth about A$2.7 billion, which Broadspectrum is due to renew in March. Ferrovial-owned interests run prisoner escort services in the U.K. and several prisons in Spain.

Broadspectrum said it would consider the proposal but Richard Whiteoak, an analyst at fund manager Allan Gray which is Broadspectrum's biggest shareholder with 19 percent, said the offer was "opportunistic".

"We don't think it recognises the full value of the company," he said.

Broadspectrum shares jumped 49 percent to A$1.27, still below Ferrovial's A$1.35 per share offer because of doubt the deal would go ahead. Broadspectrum, formerly known as Transfield Services, rejected a A$2.00 offer from Ferrovial a year ago.

Human rights advocates urged Ferrovial shareholders to block the deal amid United Nations criticism of Australia's policy of detaining asylum seekers who arrive by boat on the Pacific island nation of Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus Island, where some 2,000 people are currently held.

"Ferrovial's investors should be very concerned about the legal, financial and reputational risks that come with participation in the serious and systemic human rights abuses taking place in Australia's offshore detention centres," said Rachel Ball, director of advocacy at Australia's Human Rights Law Centre.

Detainees have alleged they have been subjected to physical and sexual abuse at camps run by Broadspectrum. The company denies any wrongdoing.

For Broadspectrum, the Ferrovial offer presents a lifeline to investors as a public backlash against the offshore detention policy spreads into the funds management industry.

The company's shares have lost half their value over the past year as several large pension funds have sold out of Broadspectrum under pressure from policyholders uncomfortable with its biggest-earning business.

A Ferrovial takeover would create a buffer between the Australian firm and investors, since Ferrovial is listed in Madrid.

"This deal provides (Ferrovial) with a platform for growth into Australia at a 30 percent discount to their first offer that was knocked back ... and no potential shareholder backlash domestically," said Matthew Felsman, a private wealth adviser at APP Securities Pty Ltd.

($1 = 1.3626 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)