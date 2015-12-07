SYDNEY Dec 8 Australian detention camp operator
Broadspectrum Ltd on Tuesday advised shareholders to
take no action on a takeover offer from Spanish infrastructure
giant Ferrovial SA, suggesting it undervalued the
company.
Broadspectrum, the firm running Australia's controversial
offshore camps for asylum seekers, said Ferrovial had not had
any access to confidential information on which to base its
A$692 million ($508 million) offer.
Ferrovial's latest A$1.35 per share offer is well short of
the $1 billion it offered a year ago in a proposal that
Broadspectrum rejected as too low. Broadspectrum said its suitor
had not seen its books since December last year.
Since then, Broadspectrum said it had delivered on a number
of milestones, including meeting its upgraded 2015 earnings
guidance.
It had also maintained a strong level of work-in-hand of
about A$10 billion and secured preferred positions on a number
of additional key contracts worth more than A$2 billion.
"In assessing the offer, the board of Broadspectrum notes
that the company's shares were trading above A$1.60 as recently
as June 2015," the company said.
The deal would put the Spanish conglomerate in line for a
five-year immigration detention contract from the Australian
government, widely expected to be worth about A$2.7 billion,
which Broadspectrum is due to renew in March. Ferrovial-owned
interests run prisoner escort services in the U.K. and several
prisons in Spain.
Fund manager Allan Gray, Broadspectrum's biggest shareholder
with 19 percent, on Monday said the offer was "opportunistic".
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Stephen Coates)