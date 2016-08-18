NEW YORK Aug 18 A young star of Broadway musical "School of Rock" surprised audiences with an extra performance after the show's curtain call on Wednesday night, with a guitar tribute to Jimi Hendrix.

To loud cheers and applause, actor Brandon Niederauer performed "The Star-Spangled Banner", marking the anniversary of when the late rock star played his famed rendition of the U.S. national anthem at Woodstock on Aug. 18, 1969.

"School of Rock", composer Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage adaptation of the 2003 movie comedy, tells the story of a wannabe rock star substitute teacher who forms a band with his young pupils.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)