WASHINGTON Feb 5 Broadwind Energy will
pay $1 million to settle civil charges over alleged accounting
and disclosure violations that U.S regulators said kept
investors in the dark about reduced business and a decline in
the company's financial prospects.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the
Chicago-based company's former CEO J. Cameron Drecoll and former
CFO Stephanie Kushner also settled the matter and agreed to
collectively pay $700,000 in penalties and disgorgement.
Broadwind Energy neither admitted nor denied the charges in
its settlement with the SEC.
