Sept 25 Network equipment maker Brocade Communications Systems Inc said it raised its share buyback program to $1 billion from $308 million.

The company, which has a market value of about $3.62 billion, did not specify the period over which it will buy the shares back.

Brocade Communications shares were up about 3 percent in premarket trading. The stock closed at $8.18 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.