BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Company announces pricing of its offering of U.S. dollar-denominated senior notes
Sept 25 Network equipment maker Brocade Communications Systems Inc said it raised its share buyback program to $1 billion from $308 million.
The company, which has a market value of about $3.62 billion, did not specify the period over which it will buy the shares back.
Brocade Communications shares were up about 3 percent in premarket trading. The stock closed at $8.18 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
* Aircastle announces pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes
* Air Transport Services Group Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.01