(Corrects market capitalization of Brocade in paragraph 6 to
$4.5 billion from $5.31 billion)
* Broadcom would plan to divest Brocade's IP networking
unit-sources
By Liana B. Baker
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 1 - Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd is
nearing a deal to acquire network gear maker Brocade
Communications Systems Inc in a deal that could be
announced later this week, people familiar with the matter said
on Tuesday.
The deal would be the latest in a wave of semiconductor
consolidation sweeping the industry. Run by chief executive Hock
Tan, the company formerly known as Avago is one of the chip
sector's most prolific acquirers, having completed a $37 billion
takeover this year and changing its name to Broadcom.
If the U.S.-and-Singapore-based company succeeds in buying
Brocade, it would keep Brocade's fibre channel and storage
business, which has roughly $1.5 billion in annual revenue,
while it would aim to divest its networking business, the
sources said, asking not to be named because the matter is
private.
Broadcom and Brocade declined to comment. While the
companies are in advanced discussions, no deal is final and
talks could still fall apart, the people cautioned.
A big part of Brocade's IP networking business that Broadcom
would look to divest was acquired as part of Brocade's $1.5
billion acquisition of Ruckus Wireless earlier this year. This
unit generated $209 million in product revenue in the third
quarter.
A deal for Brocade, whose market capitalization has risen to
$4.5 billion on merger talk, would come a week after the
semiconductor's industry's largest ever tieup when smartphone
chipmaker Qualcomm Inc, agreed to buy NXP
Semiconductors NV for about $38 billion
Brocade would be the latest acquisition to become part of
the sprawling company known as Broadcom, now the third-largest
U.S. semiconductor maker by revenue, behind Intel Corp
and Qualcomm Inc, with a market capitalization of $66.4 billion.
Last year, when Broadcom was called Avago, it made a push
into fibre channels and adapters with the acquisition of Emulex.
By adding Brocade's high-margin fiber business, it would further
bulk up its capabilities to help customers with the backbones of
their data centers.
Bloomberg reported on Monday that Brocade was nearing a deal
to be sold and that Broadcom was among potential buyers.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by
Andrew Hay)