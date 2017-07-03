WASHINGTON, July 3 Chipmaker Broadcom Limited has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Brocade Communications Systems with conditions, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The $5.5 billion deal, which has already won approval in Europe and Japan, is the latest in the chip industry as companies bulk up in response to growing demand for chips in connected devices and cars. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)