* Reyes was sentenced to 18 months in prison

* Appeals court finds no prosecutorial error in retrial

Oct 13 Former Brocade (BRCD.O) Chief Executive Gregory Reyes failed to convince a U.S. appeals court to overturn his criminal conviction related to stock option backdating.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected Reyes's appeal, saying he failed to establish that prosecutors erred during the second of two trials for backdating.

Prosecutors said that Reyes engaged in illegal option backdating to reward insiders and mislead investors, and to pad his own pocket from the scheme.

Backdating means retroactively pricing option grants on days a company's stock price was low, to lock in financial gains. The practice in effect increases the value of the options, but is not illegal if properly accounted for.

Reyes was convicted in 2007 on multiple counts including securities fraud. That verdict was overturned by the 9th circuit, which cited prosecutorial misconduct.

Reyes was retried last year and again convicted on a series of counts. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a $15 million fine.

An attorney for Reyes could not immediately be reached.

The case in the 9th Circuit is United States of America v. Gregory Reyes, 10-10323. (Reporting by Dan Levine in Oakland, California. Editing by Robert MacMillan)