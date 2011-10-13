* Reyes was sentenced to 18 months in prison
* Appeals court finds no prosecutorial error in retrial
(Adds comment from Reyes attorney)
Oct 13 Former Brocade Communications Systems
Inc (BRCD.O) Chief Executive Gregory Reyes failed to convince a
U.S. appeals court to overturn his criminal conviction related
to stock option backdating.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected
Reyes' appeal, saying he failed to establish that prosecutors
erred during the second of two trials for backdating.
Prosecutors said that Reyes engaged in illegal option
backdating to reward insiders and mislead investors, and to pad
his own pocket from the scheme.
Backdating means retroactively pricing option grants on
days a company's stock price was low, to lock in financial
gains. The practice in effect increases the value of the
options, but is not illegal if properly accounted for.
Reyes was convicted in 2007 on multiple counts including
securities fraud. That verdict was overturned by the 9th
Circuit, which cited prosecutorial misconduct.
Reyes was retried last year and again convicted on a series
of counts. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a $15
million fine.
Stephen Neal, an attorney for Reyes, said in an email on
Thursday that he was deeply disappointed by the 9th Circuit
ruling.
A U.S. Department of Justice spokesman declined to
comment.
The case in the 9th Circuit is United States of America v.
Gregory Reyes, 10-10323.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in Oakland, California. Editing by
Robert MacMillan and Richard Chang)